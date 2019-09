(Photo: Getty Images)

Qantas shares are down after it announced its shocking half-year result.

The company lost $252 million, and said it was going to cut 5000 jobs.

Qantas stock was down 4.3% to $1.21 shortly after the open before making a slight recovery.

