Qantas Expected To Cut Thousands Of Jobs From Its Workforce This Thursday

Getty/ Ryan Pierse

In a desperate move to cut $2 billion worth costs over the next three years, Qantas could cull as many as 6000 jobs from it’s workforce at the national carriers interim results announcement on Thursday.

The Weekend Australian says other areas of the airline’s network and its fleet could be effected but not to the extend that some have predicted.

The Australian Services Union has said there was “a feeling of foreboding over the staff”, as maintenance engineers, who have already been affected by the closure of two Victorian offices, say they are preparing for more cuts to come.

A Qantas spokesperson has said that many “unsubstantiated rumours” are currently circulating about the airlines half-year results but “The facts are that Qantas has flagged the need to make tough decisions as part of strengthening our business, which we will outline next Thursday.”

Qantas declined to comment to The Australian on the number of jobs that will be lost.

