Qantas Decided What To Do With The A380 It Freed Up In Its Huge Restructure

Qantas boss Alan Joyce. Photo Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Qantas figured out what to do with its spare A380.

When the airline announced its massive restructure, and loss in February it pointed out that its planes only make money when they’re flying.

It made changes to its services between Melbourne and London to reduce the time its A380s stay on the ground. As a result though, one of the planes was freed up.

Now it has found a route for the behemoth airliner: Sydney to Dallas/Fort Worth airport in Texas.

“Aircraft are one of our biggest fixed costs and maximising the amount of time they spend in the air is good news for our customers and for Qantas — especially when it comes to the A380,” the airline’s CEO Alan Joyce said in a statement.

“Dallas has become an important gateway for Qantas customers since we started flying there in 2011. It is the hub for our partner American Airlines and offers more than 30 destinations beyond the west coast of the United States as well as parts of Canada and Mexico on their network,” he said.

