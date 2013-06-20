Qantas Crew Are Suing Rolls Royce Over The A380 Engine Scare

File photo: Getty / Don Arnold

Seventeen Qantas crew members who were aboard the airline’s A380 which suffered a major mechanical fault in 2010 are suing engine maker Rolls Royce.

News Ltd’s Vanda Carson reports one of the crew, lead plaintiff Sandy Lam, claims she now suffers from fear of flying and, after the plane returned to Singapore leaking fuel, says she is unable to fill her car with petrol.

This is an ongoing headache for Rolls Royce. In 2011, the company which makes the engines for the Qantas A380 fleet reached a $95 million settlement with the airline over disruption that followed the incident.

The explosion in the engine, which blew away a large chunk of its casing, was attributed to a manufacturing defect in an oil feed pipe.

Worryingly for Rolls Royce, lawyers for the plaintiffs managed to secure the passenger manifest from the flight, and they could now expand the class action to include others on board that day.

There are no claims against Qantas in the case.

