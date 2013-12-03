Qantas Boss Rules Out Capital Raising, Says Australians Want It To Stay Locally Owned

Photo: Getty / Robert Cianflone

Qantas boss Alan Joyce says Australians want it to stay locally owned, potentially putting its position at odds with that of the Prime Minister.

Qantas has been lobbying the Government for help competing with Virgin Australia without yet revealing what exactly it wants changed.

Abbott said yesterday that he would prefer lifting foreign ownership regulations in the Qantas Sale Act over providing the airline with taxpayer assistance by guaranteeing its debt or becoming a shareholder.

But even if the regulations were to be lifted, Joyce has ruled out capital raising, saying the airline had “lots of flexibility” financially, according to a new report in The Australian.

Via the Aus, here’s what Joyce said:

There are a range of options we are in dialogue with the government over. They are complex options. We have been clear about what our priorities would be within those options. The public debate as far as I can pick up is very strong for people wanting a national carrier and for Qantas to be Australian-owned.

