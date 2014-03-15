Qantas Boss Alan Joyce On Offshore Jobs: 'I Can't Rule Anything In Or Out'

Qantas boss Alan Joyce. Photo Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Qantas could send as many as 10,000 jobs offshore, adding to the airline’s recent announcement that 5000 jobs would be axed as part of its $2 billion plan to cut costs.

Qantas boss Alan Joyce has refused to rule out additional job losses if changes to the Qantas Sale Act go ahead.

“I can’t rule anything in or out,” Joyce told the Senate inquiry into changes to the Qantas Sale Act yesterday, arguing Qantas, like its rival Virgin, should have no limit on how many jobs it can offshore.

