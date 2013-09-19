Qantas Boss Alan Joyce Is Visiting China To Catch Up With Government Officials

Getty/Sean Gallup

Qantas boss Alan Joyce has set off for a post-results trip to China.

The AFR reports Joyce is meeting with government officials to build their support.

He could need it as the airline fights an attempt by Cathay Pacific to block its new Jetstar Hong Kong joint venture with China Eastern.

Reportedly there has also been speculation Qantas was keen for a change to the legislation that caps overseas investment in the national carrier.

After China Joyce is heading to the United States and Europe to meet investors.

There’s more here.

