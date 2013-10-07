Qantas Boss Alan Joyce Eyes Younger Fleet Than Singapore Airlines For The First Time 'In A Long Time'

Photo: Getty Images

Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce says the delivery of its new Boeing 787 fleet will give it a younger fleet than competitor Singapore Airlines for the first time in years.

In an investor presentation in Seattle today, Qantas executives said the airline would retire up to 39 aircraft in the next 5 years.

Chief financial officer Gareth Evans said the average Qantas aircraft was now 7.9 years old, giving Qantas its youngest fleet since it was privatised in 1993.

From the presentation:

Qantas today received its first of 14 Boeing 787-8 aircraft, to replace subsidiary Jetstar’s Airbus A330-20 fleet.

Qantas will take over the A330-20s, replacing its ageing Boeing 767s.

Joyce said the Qantas brand would only be operating A330-200s and 737-800s by 2015, giving it “a huge cost reduction”, and a younger fleet than Singapore Airlines “in the next couple of years which we haven’t seen in a long time”.

The Qantas Group will decide on whether or not to buy bigger 787-9 aircraft for Qantas in 2016.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.