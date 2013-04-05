Qantas Bans Ham On Flights In And Out Of Dubai

Photo:

Qantas has canned pork from its menus on flights in-and-out of Dubai out of respect for Islam, reports News Ltd’s Agela Saurine and Peter Holmes.

This is after the national carrier’s deal with Middle Eastern airline Emirates, which has seen Qantas’ hub for Europe flights swapped from Singapore to Dubai.

A note on the Qantas menus on flights in-and-out of Dubai states that meals do not contain pork products or alcohol, which is also forbidden in Islam, according to the article.



It’s not an uncommon practice, with several other airlines doing the same on their flights in-and-out of countries with large Muslim populations.

