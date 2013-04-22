Qantas Announces A $30 Million Tourism Partnership With New South Wales

Photo:
After Qantas boss Alan Joyce said he would not renew a Tourism Australia contact while the airline’s former CEO Geoff Dixon was chairman, it has announced a new sponsorship deal with New South Wales.
Qantas Airways has announced a $30 million three-year partnership aimed at promoting the state as a travel and business destination, writes Andrew Cleary at the Australian Financial Review.
Qantas will match NSW dollar-for-dollar, with each party kicking in $15 million.
It is the first instance of money that had been earmarked for Tourism Australia being redirected, according to Cleary’s article.
Last year Joyce accused Dixon of being part of a consortium lobbying for a different strategy at the national carrier, after the group took a 1.5% share in the airline.
The deal with NSW is the first of several expected partnerships paid for with some of the $44 million earmarked for the Tourism Australia deal.
