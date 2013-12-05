QANTAS ANNOUNCEMENT: Everything You Need To Know

Getty / Greg Wood

Qantas put out a horror announcement today.

Here’s what you need to know:

It expects to post a loss of between $250 million and $300 million for the six months to 31 December

Shares have plummeted, down more than 15%

The airline will cut up to 1000 jobs through an existing cost-cutting program, which it’s going to speed up

Boss Alan Joyce and the board are taking a pay cut. There’s no bonuses for execs, and they get their pay frozen

It will review how much it spends with its top 100 suppliers

Qantas says government help would not have prevented any of it happening

You can read our full report here.

