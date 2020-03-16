Qantas and Jetstar will give you a travel credit if you decide to cancel your flights because of coronavirus

Photo by Don Arnold/Getty Images

Qantas and Jetstar will give customers a travel credit voucher if they decide to cancel their flights following the coronavirus outbreak.

The vouchers apply to both domestic and international flights.

It comes as governments around the world enforce travel restrictions because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Qantas and Jetstar will give you a travel credit voucher if you choose to cancel your flights, as travel restrictions pop up around the world in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The move applies to new and existing bookings on both domestic and international flights. People with existing bookings until 31 May 2020 can cancel their flights and redeem a travel credit voucher of the same price. However, it needs to be processed by March 31.

The vouchers can be used on any domestic or international flight, and both Qantas and Jetstar will waive the change fee when you rebook.

Qantas Group Chief Customer Officer Stephanie Tully explained both the airlines are giving more flexibility to customers.

“Travel restrictions are being introduced by governments to contain the spread of the Coronavirus, not because of the risk of contracting the virus on a flight,” she said in a statement.

“Medical experts, including Australia’s Chief Medical Officer and the World Health Organisation, continue to advise that it continues to be safe to fly and the risk of contracting the Coronavirus on an aircraft remains low.”

Qantas passengers can redeem the travel credit for up to 12 months from the original booking. Jetsar passengers can redeem it within six months of issue, and use it for travel within 12 months of new bookings.

Qantas Frequent Flyers who’ve used classic redemption flights on Qantas and Jetstar but decide to cancel them won’t be charged a change fee as well.

Those who have made new domestic and international bookings between March 10 and March 31, but don’t want to go travelling anymore, can also get a travel credit.

Qantas emphasised that you shouldn’t contact its call centres because of high demand and, as a result, long wait times.

Instead, the company recommends heading to its website, going to ‘Manage Booking’, then clicking on ‘cancel’ and then ‘voucher’. Likewise, Jetstar passengers should go to the booking section on the airline’s website.

However, if you’ve used a third-party site like Webjet, you should contact them directly.

Qantas’ decision comes after Prime Minister Scott Morrison advised Australians to reconsider travelling overseas regardless of their age, health or travel destination.

Morrison later announced that anyone who enters Australia from overseas must self isolate for 14 days.

