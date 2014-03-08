CLIFFORD: Alan Joyce 'Is Not Going Anywhere', Endorses Him For 3 More Years

It looks like Alan Joyce will stay in the top job at Qantas for at least another three years, bringing his leadership of the troubled airline to nearly nine years.

Qantas Airways chairman Leigh Clifford told The Australian Financial Review that “He’s not going anywhere,” referring to Joyce’s future with the airline amid growing calls for the CEO to step down as the company attempts to stem its losses.

Clifford said he expects Joyce to continue leading the airline for at least the next three years to manage the newly unveiled $2 billion cost-cutting plan.

Qantas is axing 5000 jobs and hoping the federal parliament will loosen foreign ownership laws so the carrier can attract more capital investment to match rival Virgin Australia.

