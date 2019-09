Airbus’s gleaming new double-decker 380 no longer has a perfect safety record, as an engine exploded on board a Qantas flight shortly after takeoff. But the plane did land safely.



All of Qantas’s A380s have been grounded.

Full story and more pictures at the Daily Mail >

Photo: AP

