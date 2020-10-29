How the QAnon conspiracy theory seeped into Trump rallies and efforts to stop child trafficking

QAnon is a baseless conspiracy theory centered on the belief that a deep state of Democratic elites are running an underground child trafficking ring.

The conspiracy theory is catching on with a growing number of people, from suburban mums to Republican candidates for office.

At a recent town hall event, President Donald Trump repeatedly refused to denounce QAnon.

Believers in the QAnon conspiracy theory have been a presence at President Donald Trump’s rallies this election season.

But ahead of the 2020 election, the far-right movement is now catching on with a growing number of people in Trump’s base â€” and has even been invoked by some Republican candidates for office.

The baseless QAnon conspiracy theory is centered on the belief that a deep state cabal of elites are running an underground child trafficking ring and trying to oust Trump. So-called “Q followers” tend to believe Trump is fighting the deep state.

Lately, QAnon has gained traction among suburban mums, including some who have taken action against trafficking. Followers have hijacked specific hashtags like #SaveTheChildren and #PrayForTheChildren to spread their ideas.

