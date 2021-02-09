A Capitol riot suspect known as the 'QAnon Shaman' said he was 'deeply disappointed' in Trump for not being 'honorable'

Win McNamee/Getty Images WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: A protester screams ‘Freedom’ inside the Senate chamber after the U.S. Capitol was breached by a mob during a joint session of Congress on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. A group of Republican senators said they would reject the Electoral College votes of several states unless Congress appointed a commission to audit the election results. Pro-Trump protesters entered the U.S. Capitol building during demonstrations in the nation’s capital.

A Capitol riot suspect known as the “QAnon Shaman,” said he was “deeply disappointed” in Trump.

“I have to leave judging him up to other people,” Jacob Chansley said in a statement.

He was arrested on January 9 and charged with civil disorder, obstruction, and disorderly conduct.

A Capitol riot suspect known as the “QAnon Shaman” said he was “deeply disappointed” in former President Donald Trump for not being “honorable.”

“I have to leave judging him up to other people,” Jacob Chansley said in a statement. “I deeply regret and am sorry that I entered the Capitol building on January 6, 2021. I should not have been there.”

Chansley was arrested three days after the insurrection on January 6 and charged with civil disorder, obstruction, and disorderly conduct. He has previously said he felt played by the former president and indicated interest in testifying during Trump’s impeachment trial, which begins on Tuesday.

His attorney Albert Watkins appeared on CNN Monday night to condemn the former president for the “Trump talk” and propaganda that created the “environment” ahead of January 6.



“For people like Jake, for millions of Americans, they truly did hang on every word of their president, our president, the person that we permitted day-in, day-out to speak to us in ways and in fashions that simply weren’t true,” Watkins told CNN’s Chris Cuomo.

Watkins went on to describe the “process of unwinding” that his client had to go through while he was in police custody â€” which he likened to being deprogrammed from a cult.

“The unwinding process is not going to be complete by the end of this week, whenever this impeachment trial is concluded,” Watkins told Cuomo. “It’s not going to be over by the time of the next election. It’s a process that is going to require patience and introspection.”

Trump was impeached in January for a second time by the House, in relation to the Capitol riots. The impeachment trial begins on Tuesday in the Senate.

Watch the full clip here:

Capitol riot suspect Jacob Chansley, known as the "QAnon Shaman," says in a statement that former Pres. Trump "was not honorable." "What he said day in, day out, that we all permitted, included untruths… out and out lies," says Albert Watkins, Chansley's attorney. pic.twitter.com/L1QqkKL2Qu — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) February 9, 2021

