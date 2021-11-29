The ‘QAnon Shaman’ added Kyle Rittenhouse’s former lawyer in a sign he might appeal his prison sentence

Jacob Chansley, also known as the QAnon Shaman, dropped his defense lawyer Monday. Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

The QAnon Shaman dropped his defense lawyer and appears poised to appeal his prison sentence.

The move came after days of confusion over which attorney represents Capitol rioter Jacob Chansley.

His new lawyer advises other January 6 defendants and once represented Kyle Rittenhouse.

When the Capitol rioter widely known as the QAnon Shaman appeared for sentencing earlier this month, his lawyer spoke of the strain his client endured through more than 300 days in solitary confinement.

The lawyer, Albert Watkins, said he had learned through his representation “to hold hands, because it was necessary.

“I grew because of him — greatly,” Watkins said. “Graciously, he taught me.”

Two weeks later, the QAnon Shaman — Jacob Chansley — has dropped Watkins and hired a new lawyer, in an apparent first step toward appealing his 41-month prison sentence.

During a brief court hearing Monday, Watkins asked to withdraw as Chansley’s lawyer at the “request of the defendant.” The hearing brought a conclusion to an odd twist in the case of Chansley, who emerged as the posterboy for the January 6 attack after news cameras captured him parading through the Capitol wearing a horned headdress and furs and carrying an American flag.

Judge Royce Lamberth scheduled Monday’s hearing amid confusion over Chansley’s legal representation and ahead of critical deadlines for any appeal of his more than 3-year prison sentence.

Early last week, the lawyer John Pierce entered a surprise appearance in the case and issued a press release saying that Chansley “is no longer represented, for any purpose, by attorney Albert Watkins.”

Pierce is an attorney for several other January 6 defendants, including members of the far-right Oath Keepers and Proud Boys groups. He also once represented Kyle Rittenhouse, who was acquitted earlier this month on charges he fatally shot two men and wounded a third person during a night of protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

In Chansley’s case, Pierce said last week that he would be “pursuing all remedies available to him under the Constitution and federal statutory law.” He also signaled that the QAnon Shaman would assert that Watkins provided ineffective counsel in an appeal of his conviction and prison sentence.

Watkins had responded with a press release of his own in which he claimed to still be representing Chansley.

In the release, Watkins said he had spoken with Chansley, “who confirmed he did not personally authorize Mr. Pierce to represent him and confirmed Watkins’ continuing representation of the man who has become universally known as ‘The Shaman.'” Watkins added that he asked Pierce to withdraw his appearance for Chansley.

But Pierce never withdrew, and his arrival now portends a likely appeal to the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit almost three months after Chansley pleaded guilty to obstructing an official proceeding.

At the close of Monday’s hearing, Lamberth asked Chansley to confirm that he wanted Watkins to withdraw as counsel so he could instead have Pierce as his lawyer.

“It is correct, your honor. Thank you,” Chansley said.