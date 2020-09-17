A Republican who posed in a QAnon shirt and tweeted the conspiracy theory's hashtag just won a Senate primary in Delaware

Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images A Donald Trump supporter holding a QAnon flag visits Mount Rushmore National Monument on July 1, 2020.

Lauren Witzke, a far-right activist who’s previously expressed support for the QAnon conspiracy theory, won the Republican primary for a US Senate seat in Delaware on Tuesday.

Witzke has posed in a QAnon-branded t-shirt and repeatedly tweeted out the QAnon motto, WWG1WGA, which stands for Where We Go One We Go All.

In January, however, Witzke told the Associated Press that she no longer supported the delusion, calling it “more hype than substance.”

The political newcomer will try to unseat Democratic Sen. Chris Coons in the November general election.

Witzke, a former Iowa field organiser for President Donald Trump, campaigned on the president’s “America First” agenda, and advocates banning immigration for 10 years and reducing family welfare benefits.

The political newcomer handily beat her Republican primary opponent, lawyer Jim Demartino, with about 57% of the vote.

Witzke has posed in a QAnon-branded T-shirt and repeatedly tweeted out the QAnon motto, WWG1WGA, which stands for Where We Go One We Go All. The far-right conspiracy posits that Trump is secretly battling a cabal of “deep state” Satan-worshiping pedophiles, including Democratic politicians, who are working to oust him and simultaneously running an international child sex-trafficking ring.

Trump has embraced supporters of the conspiracy, calling them “people that love our country” and citing their support for his presidency.

In recent months, Witzke has attempted to distance herself from this stance, telling the Associated Press in January that she no longer supports the fringe delusion.

QAnon is a “mainstream psyops to get people to ‘trust the plan’ and not do anything,” she said, adding, “I certainly think it’s more hype than substance.”

A spokesperson for the National Republican Senatorial Committee did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

There are several other QAnon-aligned Republicans running for congressional seats this year. Marjorie Taylor Greene, an unabashed QAnon supporter, is virtually guaranteed to win a US House seat in Georgia after her Democratic opponent dropped out of the race earlier this month. And Lauren Boebert, the Republican nominee for a Colorado House seat, has also backed QAnon and is running in a competitive, previously Republican-held district.

In the November general election, Witzke faces an uphill battle against Democratic Sen. Chris Coons, who’s held the seat in the blue state for a decade.

QAnon supporter Lauren Witzke just won a GOP Senate primary in Delaware, making her the second QAnon supporter to win a Republican Senate nomination this cycle. Here’s Witzke in a QAnon shirt. She’s also tweeted the QAnon hashtag #wwg1wga. pic.twitter.com/hb0d6s2D03 — Will Sommer (@willsommer) September 16, 2020

