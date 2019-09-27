A brother of a murdered social-media star in Pakistan was sentenced to life in prison for strangling her

Facebook/@realQandeelBaloch Qandeel Baloch in a video on her Facebook page in 2016.

The social-media model Qandeel Baloch was described as the Kim Kardashian of Pakistan for her huge following.

She was killed in 2016.

Shortly after Baloch’s death, her brother Waseem Azeem confessed to strangling her, citing the protection of “family honour” over what he considered her “shameful” photographs posted online.

He was sentenced to life in prison on Friday. His lawyer said he would appeal the sentence.

A brother of the murdered Pakistani social-media model Qandeel Baloch has been sentenced to life in prison for strangling her in 2016.

Shortly after Baloch’s death, her brother Waseem Azeem confessed to strangling her, citing the protection of “family honour” over what he called “shameful” pictures she posted on social media, the Associated Press reported in 2016.

People taunted him over her photos and he “found the social embarrassment unbearable,” the AP reported, paraphrasing Azeem’s confession.

Baloch – whose real name was Fauzia Azeem – was found dead at her family home in the city of Multan, central Pakistan, in July 2016. She was 26.

Azeem’s lawyer, Sardar Mehboob, said on Friday that he would appeal the sentence. “It is for sure that we will appeal in the High Court,” he told Reuters after the verdict was delivered.

Another one of Baloch’s brothers, Arif, had escaped and the court declared him a fugitive, the BBC reported.

Their mother, Anwar Mai, wept as Waseem Azeem’s verdict was delivered and told reporters that he was “innocent,” according to the BBC.

Last month she and her husband tried to persuade the court to pardon their sons and said they forgave Azeem for Baloch’s death,the BBC reported.

Facebook/@realQandeelBaloch An image from a video uploaded on Baloch’s Facebook page in 2016.

Baloch, who was described as Pakistan’s Kim Kardashian for her huge following, often posted risqué photos on social media despite receiving backlash.

Baloch’s family had initially suspected the religious scholar Mufti Abdul Qavi of being behind the death after he was criticised and humiliated for taking selfies with Baloch, the BBC reported.

The photos, which were posted on her social-media accounts, were taken inside a hotel room in Karachi, Pakistan, The Guardian reported. One of the photos showed her wearing his lamb’s wool cap.

Qavi had repeatedly denied involvement, the BBC reported, and he was acquitted Friday alongside five other codefendants.

REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro People wore masks with Baloch’s face at a Women’s March in Karachi, Pakistan, in March 2018.

According to Human Rights Watch, some 1,000 women in Pakistan are killed each year over issues relating to family honour, the idea of going against conservative values governing women’s modesty.

Baloch’s murder sparked intense discussions over the issue of honour killings in Pakistan and prompted the government to pass a law that removed a loophole allowing families to pardon a killer.



