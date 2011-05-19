Qaddafi's Wife And Daughter Flee For Tunisia

Aisha Qaddafi

Photo: rianovosti

Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi’s wife Safia and daughter Aisha, have fled to Tunisia and are living in a hotel on the island of Djerba, according to the Al Jazeera.Aisha’s husband has also been wounded in conflict with opposition forces.



This comes after news that Libya’s oil minister, Shukri Ghanem, also fled the country for Tunisia.

Libyan officials deny Ghanem ran and insist he is on a diplomatic trip.

An air strike three weeks ago killed Qaddafi’s youngest son and three of his grandchildren.

NATO led forces continue their assault against the Libyan leader that began in late March.

