Most of the news reports from Libya in recent days suggest that Qaddafi’s forces are rapidly retaking the territory previously held by rebels.



As such, the odds that Qaddafi is out of power, by the end of the year, have collapsed on Intrade. Previously they were in the 90s. Now they’re just at 55.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.