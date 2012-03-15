Qaddafi's Missing State Of The Art Missiles Are Now Pointed At Israel

Photo: WW2Aircraft

Long after the bombs stopped falling from NATO planes in Libya last fall, and Qaddafi was killed, questions over where his huge stockpiles of weapons went to lingered — until now.David Fulghum and Robert Wall at Aviation Week report that “at least some” of the 480 state-of-the-art Russian SA-24 “Grinch” shoulder launched missiles are in the hands of Hamas and Hezbollah.



An Israeli official told Aviation Week “They are in the Gaza Strip. I don’t know in what numbers. They are also in Lebanon.”

Though the Grinch is one of the most sophisticated anti-aircraft weapons in the world, AvWeek notes that Western forces have developed ways to neutralize them in helicopters like the Apache even without infrared countermeasures.

What they leave unsaid is that the 11,000 foot range of the SA-24 could handily pick off a civilian airliner with its heat seeking missiles.

The Grinch has made the news before. In 2003, British national Hemant Lakhani was arrested for trying to bring the rockets to the U.S. to use against Air Force One or a civilian airliner.

Via John at defence Tech.

