Qaddafi's Eccentric Son Built A Ship With A Giant Shark Tank On Board

While much of the focus of the Arab Spring movement was on the ousting of eccentric Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi, it seems that his son Hannibal was also a bit crazy.According to The Telegraph, Hannibal Qaddafi had commissioned a ship that could fit 3,500 passengers and had ornate gold work and statues throughout.



Oh, and it also had a giant shark tank that was meant to hold two Great White Sharks, two Tiger Sharks, and two Blacktipped Reef Sharks. Four full-time biologists would have tended to to the beasts.

This is craziness up to the level of Austin Powers’ arch-nemesis Dr. Evil.

However, after the fall of the Qaddafi Regime, Hannibal fled to Algeria and his dreams of a shark infested ship were put on indefinite hold. The contract was cancelled and the ship has been sold to cruise operator MSC.

When the ship goes into service as a passenger vessel, it will still carry people, but the sharks will have to stay in the ocean where they belong.

