Gaddafi's Daughter Allegedly Torched The Presidential Palace In Algeria

The daughter of slain Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi is so thankful for hospitality received in Algeria that she’s reportedly lighting the President’s home on fire, among other things, according to Al-Arabiya.



Nor is this the first time this has happened.

From Al Arabiya:

[Aisha Gaddafi] had occasionally damaged furniture and parts of the residence when she was angry, but this latest incident, which occurred three days ago, was the most serious, the Algerian newspaper reported.

Qaddafi had previously destroyed the shelves of a library in the residence, and damaged pictures of Algerian President Abdul Aziz Bouteflika, Ennahar added. On one occasion, she reportedly attacked presidential guards who were trying to calm her down.

Wanted by Interpol, Aisha and her brother Hannibal are taking refuge in Algeria, with a standing offer to move to Oman.

