Amid rumours Of His Death, Qaddafi Makes A Dramatic TV Appearance

With rumours of his possible demise in the April 30 bombing that killed his son, Qaddafi held a surprise appearance last night on Libyan, state-run TV. Speculation of Qaddafi’s death was fuelled when he failed to appear at his son’s funeral last week.



According to the Telegraph, Libyan officials said the speech was recorded at 8 p.m. on Wednesday night. It was aired at about 11:30 in Tripoli and shows Qaddafi greeting tribal leaders. The Colonel was dressed in black.

Tactically the speech was held in the Tripoli hotel, a place filled with western journalists that NATO would be unwilling to bomb.

Meanwhile, rebel forces have captured Misruta airport, according to the Telegraph, a victory which could allow supplies to be flown in and ease the city’s siege.

