Qaddafi To Sarkozy: Gimme My Money Back

The son of Muammar Qaddafi was quoted yesterday as follows:



“Sarkozy must first give back the money he took from Libya to finance his electoral campaign. We funded it and we have all the details and are ready to reveal everything. The first thing we want this clown to do is to give the money back to the Libyan people. He was given assistance so that he could help them. But he’s disappointed us: give us back our money. We have all the bank details and documents for the transfer operations and we will make everything public soon.”

France’s interior minister, Claude Gueant, who served as President Sarkozy’s campaign manager in 2007, denied the accusations. He said that the Sarkozy campaign fund had been fully audited and called on the Qaddafis to immediately release its alleged evidence. “I would say that rather than keep saying it he should go ahead and do it,” Gueant said.

