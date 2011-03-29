Qaddafi Threatens European Oil Interests in Libya

Photo: Alliance Oil

Italy’s oil company, Eni, has major oil and gas operations in Libya. So does British Petroleum. Libyan strongman Muammar Qaddafi is now saying that he may seize those operations and turn them over to India and China (and perhaps Russia as well).



Yesterday, the besieged Qaddafi delivered a fresh tirade against the allied forces seeking his ouster, pledging retaliation and saying he would fight a long war to victory.

”Those who are on the land will win the battle,” he declared, warning without explanation that ”oil will not be left to the United States, France and Britain”.

Earlier, Col. Qaddafi told RT: “We do not believe the West any longer, that is why we invite Russian, Chinese and Indian companies to invest in Libya’s oil and construction spheres. We do not trust (the European and North American) firms – they took part in the conspiracy against us.”

The prospect of expropriation is now a key variable in the allied military action against Col. Qaddafi. The Italians already are going to considerable lengths to portray themselves as non-combatants in the allied air strikes against Libyan military targets.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.