QADDAFI SAYS ALL RESISTORS WILL BE PUNISHED WITH DEATH

Qaddafi just gave a defiant 85-minute speech on LIbyan state TV.



The Colonel says the people are speaking the truth, which the Western media is distorting. “The people do not want a revolution. The people of turbans and long beards want revolution… The media is insulting you.”

He blames the uprising on foreign agents. He says “Damn those” who are stirring up unrest.

Qaddafi says he cannot step down because “I am bigger than any job. I am a revolutionary… I will remain at the top and lead Africa and South America.”

Qaddafi is speaking from his palace, which was bombed by the West back in 1986. There is a statue there of a fist crushing an American plane.

Now he’s giving a patriotic rant, condemning and praising various figures from Libyan history. “If you love Muammar Qaddafi, men, women, get out of your homes to the streets, secure the streets, take the greasy rats out of the streets. Force is behind the Libyan people. If we have to use force we will use it, according to the Libyan constitution.” He is shouting out the palace window, waving his fists. “I will fight to the last drop of blood.”

“Beware, America will come and rule you, like Afghanistan and Iraq.”

Qaddafi says the police will impose order tomorrow, and protesters will be punished. He has not started using violence yet, but he will.

And now he’s reading a long list of everyone who will be punished with death: “Any Libyan who lifts an arm shall be punished with death.” “Any Libyan who undermines the sovereign state will be punished with death.” “Those who commit crimes against the army shall be punished with death. Anybody who works for a foreign company that undermines the country will be punished with death.”

Qaddafi says China did the right thing at Tiananmen Square. He says force was also used at Waco, Falluja and elsewhere.

“You outnumber the protesters. You are millions and they are tens.” “Libyan oil should be distributed to all people. Everybody take his share and you can do whatever you like with it.” He says Libyans can have whatever constitution they want. “The Libyan people don’t need to resort to rebellion; they can go to the people’s committee.”

Qaddafi’s speech just hit the one hour mark, and Al-Jazeera has switched translators. And now Al-Jazeera has switched to commentary, because there is “not significant substance to what he is saying.”

The speech is now over, about 15 minutes short of his record 100 minute speech at the UN in 2009.

