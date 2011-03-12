BERLUSCONI: The West Has Miscalculated Qaddafi And Now There Will Be No Quiet Exit

14:18 ET: Berlusconi, who may know Libya better than the rest of Europe, tells Reuters the West has miscalculated Qaddafi:



“Once someone put forward the idea of bringing Gaddafi before the International Criminal Court, I think the idea of staying in power became entrenched with him and I don’t think anyone can make him change his mind.”

Asked whether the possibility remained that Gaddafi might be persuaded to go into exile, Berlusconi said: “I don’t think, following this position and let’s say this loss of legitimacy with all his international interlocutors, I don’t think this possibility remains any more.”

Meanwhile France and Belgium pushed for more military preparation at the big European meeting, while Angela Merkel was “fundamentally sceptical,” according to Al Jazeera.

Click here for a guide to Qaddafi’s military forces >

EARLIER: Qaddafi’s forces have retaken Ras Lanuf.

This video of them waving guns and flags and clearing out the last rebels, called “rats and thieves,” has been broadcast on Libyan State TV, according to Al Jazeera.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.