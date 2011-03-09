Will Muammar Qaddafi Escape Libya In This Private Jet?

Photo: United Aviation

There are reports this morning that a jet belonging to Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi flew over Greek airspace today. There’s no word on who was on it.In recent days, though, there’s been an endless din of rumours about Qaddafi giving up.



If he does leave, and if he does fear for his safety in Libya, he’ll probably high-tail it on a jet owned by United Aviation, a private jet company owned by the Libyan government (as pointed out by Shabab Libya).

The company owns a Bombardier Global 5000, Bombardier Challenge 3,000, and a Bomardier Challenge 8,500.

This is the Bombardier Challenger 8500

