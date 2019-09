The discussion of the no fly zone or even the revolution in Libya could soon be moot.



According to Reuters, Muammar Qaddafi is preparing his blitz on the rebel redoubt of Benghazi.

His son saif is warning: “All will over within 48 hours.”

Stay tuned for the latest.

