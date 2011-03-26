REVEALED: Qaddafi's Secret Plastic Surgery Operation And Hair Plugs

A photo of Qaddafi in 1994, before the surgery

Photo: AP

A Brazilian plastic surgeon has revealed to the AP that he secretly operated on Muammar el-Qaddafi back in 1995.During a four hour middle-of-the-night operation, Dr. Liacyr Ribeiro removed fat from the Colonel’s belly and injected it into his wrinkled face. He also implanted hair plugs.



“[Qaddafi] told me that he had been in power for 25 years at that time, and that he did not want the young people of his nation to see him as an old man,” Dr. Liacyr Ribeiro recalled. “I recommended a facelift, but he refused.”

“I warned Gadhafi that the effects of the operation I performed would last for about five years, that it had an expiration date after which the skin would sag and the wrinkles would reappear,” Ribeiro said.

“He said he would call me if he needed me to come back,” and about five years ago there was such a request, but Ribeiro had a family obligation. “They never called me again,” he said.

The doctor said Qaddafi, now 68, looked unwell in recent pictures.

Check Out Photos Of Qaddafi Through His 41 Years In Power >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.