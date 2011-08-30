Qaddafi's Daughter Aisha Gives Birth To A Baby Girl In Algeria

Photo: ap

UPDATE: AFP reports that Colonel Gaddafi’s daughter Aisha gave birth to baby girl in Algeria

PREVIOUSLY: Muammar Qaddafi’s family has fled Libya to neighbouring Algeria, according to the AP.



The Algerian government said Qaddafi’s wife, two of his sons and their children entered the country on Monday. It did not say whether Qaddafi was with the family.

Also now rebels are claiming to have killed Khamis Qaddafi during clashes in Southern Libya, according to Reuters.

Over the weekend rebels claimed to have seen a caravan of armoured Mercedes leaving the country, which was rumoured to have contained Libyan VIPs,

Fighting continues today between Libyan rebels and loyalists in Sirte, Qaddafi’s home town. If The Colonel himself has fled, then it could end soon.

Algeria has been ruled for 12 years by Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who weathered mass protests early in the year.

