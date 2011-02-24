BUSTED: Libya's Ex-Justice Minister Has Proof That Qaddafi Ordered Lockerbie Bombing

News coming out of Sweden…



Libya’s former justice minister, who just resigned to join the revolution, says he has documentary proof that Qaddafi ordered the Lockerbie bombing.

Also, there are reports of hero pilots who ejected from their plane — which crashed — after they refused to bomb protesters.

This is from Expressen.se which has a reporter in Libya (via @makro_trader):

Photo: Express.se

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.