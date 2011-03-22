Check Out 3 Decades Of Muammar Qadaffi Magazine Covers

Caroline Shin
Even before the current “long, drawn-out war” in Libya, Muammar Qaddafi (Gaddafi, Kaddafi) has been in the American media spotlight for many years (cf. “Broadcast News”).

Since his military coup in 1969, he has been criticised for spearheading state-sponsored terrorism, crushing domestic dissidence, amassing billions off of his despotism, and, with regard to his quirky personal preferences, surrounding himself with an all-female, all-virgin cadre of bodyguards who must wear lipstick. 

One of the longest-ruling dictators in modern history, with a 41-year reign that falls behind that of Fidel Castro and Kim Il Sung, he has graced, nay, overpowered, the covers of international magazines, including, even a comic book.

These covers display a dangerous dictator and a fashion stickler for military caps through the decades.

He’s so bizqarre. And that’s with an extra ‘q.’ Or a ‘g’ or a ‘k.’

Time - Apr. 2, 1973

Time - Dec. 21, 1981

Newsweek - July 1981

Time - Apr. 21, 1986

Comics U.S.A. - Jan. 1986

Internazionale - Feb. 25, 2011

The Economist - Feb. 26, 2011

Time - Feb. 28, 2011

The New Yorker - Mar. 14, 2011

