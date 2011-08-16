Qaddafi Forces Fire Scud Missile At Rebels After They Surround Tripoli

Photo: AP Images

Forces loyal to Moammar Qaddafi fired a ballistic Scud missile into rebel-controlled territory Sunday, as that country’s civil war continues, U.S. officials confirmed to The Daily Telegraph.The missile, designed by the Soviet Union during the Cold War, has a range in excess of 200 miles — though it is not clear where it landed, the paper reported. It was detected by a U.S. Aegis destroyer off the coast of the war-torn country.



Reuters reported Monday that rebel forces say they have encircled the capital of Tripoli, cutting off supply lines to Qaddafi forces and isolating towns loyal to the ostracized leader — a potential turning point in the six-month conflict.

White House Press Secretary Jay Carney reiterated the administration’s belief that Qaddafi must leave power on Monday, telling reporters “it’s becoming increasingly clear that Qaddafi’s days are numbered.

“His isolation grows more extreme as each day passes, and as we have for a long time, we believe that the people of that country, of Libya, need — deserve — the right to choose their own future,” he said.

