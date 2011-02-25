Pre-Market Slide Vanishes, Oil Diving, And There Are Reports That Qaddafi Is Going To Flee

Photo: Wikipedia

Interesting turnaround happening.After being sharply lower, stocks are now pointing slightly higher heading into the opening bell.



The initial claims report may have helped a bit.

Meanwhile, oil prices are fading a little bit. They’re now below $100 (WTI, not Brent).

And there are reports that Qaddafi is going to flee Libya, or at least call for an end to the violence.

