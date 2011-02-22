MISSING IN ACTION: Where Is Col. Qaddafi's Security Brigade Of Amazonian Virgins?

UPDATE: Col. Qaddafi gave a rambling and defiant speech today. The question remains to what degree are his personal security forces loyal.



Russia Today reported that his personal security brigade known as Mohammed Al Migraif has joined the protests. However, just minutes ago former Libyan official Nouri al-Mismari said that IF Mohammed Al Migraif deserts Qaddafi he will be finished.

Presumably Mohammed Al Migraif is not the same as his legendary Amazonian Guard, 40 hand-picked virgins trained in martial arts.

Here are some videos of the Colonel travelling with his bodyguard of virgins:

