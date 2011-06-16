Saif El Islam Qaddafi Just Made A Devilishly Tricky Offer To NATO

Photo: Al-jazeera

Qaddafi would agree to internationally-supervised free and fair elections, his eldest son said in an interview published today. Via Reuters:”They could be held within three months. At the maximum by the end of the year, and the guarantee of transparency could be the presence of international observers,” Saif al-Islam told the daily Corriere della Sera.



He said the elections could be supervised by bodies including the European Union, the African Union, the United Nations or even NATO, which has been bombing Gaddafi’s forces.

“The important thing is that the election should be clean, that there should be no suspicion of vote-rigging,” he said.

“I have no doubt that the overwhelming majority of Libyans stands with my father and sees the rebels as fanatical Islamist fundamentalists, terrorists stirred up from abroad, mercenaries on the orders of (French President Nicolas) Sarkozy.”

He said his father would be ready to step aside if he lost the election but would not go into exile.

“He will never leave Libya. He was born here and intends to die and be buried here, alongside those he holds dear.”

Of course this presents a difficult scenario for the U.S. Despite avowed support for democracy, no one in Washington wants to risk Qaddafi winning. Same goes for France and other NATO allies.

