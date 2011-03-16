Qaddafi Crushes The Rebels On Both Fronts

A pro-Qaddafi supporter in Tripoli

Photo: ap

While Western powers chit chat about the no-fly zone, Qaddafi is having one of his best days yet.Government forces have recaptured the town of Ajdabiya and continue to bombard Brega. They are are moving ever closer to Benghazi and the last rebel-held oil refinery in Tobruk.



On the other front, government forces captured Zuwarah, stopping the rebel drive to Tripoli.

The rebels say they need to neutralize Qaddafi’s air force before they can make a defensive stand, according to Al Jazeera’s Tony Birthley.

Here’s the latest footage:

