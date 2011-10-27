CREEPY: Qaddafi Once Composed A Song For Condoleezza Rice Called 'Black Flower in the White House'

That Moammar Qaddafi had an obsession with Condoleezza Rice is not a secret.



This anecdote from Rice’s new memoir, however, puts it at a whole other level.

According to Rice, during a 2008 meeting with the Libyan leader he revealed he’d had a song composed for her.

In a interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, Rice describes a 2008 meeting between the pair that ended with Gaddafi showing her photos of Rice with world leaders — and the performance of a song he had a (very creepy sounding) song composed in her honour.

“What was going through my head was ‘How long do I have to sit here and how quickly can I get out of here?’ You know, it was funny because when he said, ‘I have a video for you,’ I thought, ‘Oh my goodness, what is this going to be?’ But it was actually just a bunch of pictures of me with Vladimir Putin, me with Hu Jin Tao,” she told me. “And then he said, ‘I have Libya’s best composer, most famous composer write this song for you,’ and it was called Black Flower in the White House,” she told me, calling the scrapbook “eerie.”

Rice dismissed the encounter as a “strange fascination” and quickly left for Algeria.

“And I thought, ‘Well this is a really, really strange, strange moment in my time as Secretary of State,” she said.

Alas, no word on the actual lyrics.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.