Qaddafi Cannot Be Opposed

Oriana Fallaci interviewed Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi back in 1979. During the course of that interview, Qaddafi contemplated the concept of domestic political opposition and found it baseless. Margaret Talbot recounts the interview at The New Yorker :

At one point, Fallaci asks, “And where’s the opposition?

Qaddafi: What opposition? What does the opposition have to do with this? When everyone participates in the congress of the people, what need is there for an opposition? Opposition to what? Opposition is against a government. If the government disappears and people govern themselves, what does one oppose? What does not exist?

