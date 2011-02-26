Colonel Qaddafi Secretly Moved $4.8 Billion Of His Own Money To London Last Week

Despite claims that he would fight to the death on Libyan soil, Muammar el-Qaddafi transferred $4.8 billion of his personal holdings to London’s Mayfair private wealth manager last week, according to The Times (via @sultanalqassemi).



The secret transfer was identified by the UK Treasury, which has said it will freeze all Qaddafi family assets in the country — which already equaled around $32 billion.

Switzerland has also said it would freeze Qaddafi assets.

Details of this story were revealed to The Times Of London through another London firm, which has declined to deposit funds for the “murdering tyrant.”

