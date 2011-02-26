UH-OH: Guess Which Mega-Stars Got Millions to Sing for Qaddafi's Sons?

Bad publicity doesn’t get much worse than this.



Beyonce, Mariah Carey and Usher all reportedly took million-dollar fees to perform for the family of Col. Muammar el-Qaddafi. And the music industry is rightfully up in arms about it.

Sons of the man who’s now openly declared war on his own citizens partied with Usher and Beyonce on St. Barth’s on New Year’s Eve 2010. The year before, Carey was there to entertain.

The reps for each singer are wisely ducking under their desks and refusing to comment.

One agent estimates that the pop stars may have collected as much as $50 million per gig.

We smell an elaborate apology followed by an enormous charity effort — but until things in Libya calm down, you can bet these three will be laying low.

And the news should all but incinerate Carey’s chances of joining the judging panel on Simon Cowell’s upcoming talent show “The X Factor.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.