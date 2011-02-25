MUMIZZLE QADIZZLE! Muammar Qadaffi Presents Letterman's Top 10 Ways To Mispronounce "Qaddafi"

Whenever Muammar Qaddafi enters the news for more than a few days, the confusion surrounding the spelling and pronunciation of his name inevitably becomes news.



In an effort to be servicey, Dave Letterman came up up with the Top 10 ways to pronounce Qaddafi’s name, presented by…Qaddafi.

Malamar Cookie!

Milli Vinilli!

And in the WWJZD — What would Jay-Z do — category:

“Mumizzle Qadizzle.”

Check out the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

