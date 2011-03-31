HOUSE OF THE DAY: The $20 Million Qaddafi Home Being Occupied By Squatters

Leah Goldman
image

Photo: DG Jones via flickr

Squatters occupied Saif Qaddafi’s home in an upscale neighbourhood on March 9, and it seems they are there to stay.The home is listed for about $20 million (£12.5 million) and is located in the Hampstead Garden Suburb area north of London.

The squatters call themselves “Topple the Tyrants,” and are anti-Qaddafi demonstrators dedicated to showing the Libyan regime they are over.

Other residents in the exclusive neighbourhood are now scared to leave their homes for long vacations. Many are even changing their summer holiday plans with fears of their homes being invaded by squatters as well (via London Evening Standard).

Here's the front of the home

The squatters have a nice, large space to call home

Here's the dining area

There's plenty of entertainment for the squatters, like this movie theatre..

And an indoor pool

Another view of the indoor pool

Here's the spacious master bedroom

And the large master bathroom

The home is almost completely white throughout

Here's a view of the home from behind

There's even a trampoline.

These squatters are ready for this long regime to be over..

