Qaddafi Just Ordered The Destruction Of Oil Pipelines To The Mediterranean

Colonel Qaddafi has ordered the disruption of Libyan oil exports by destroying pipelines to the Mediterranean, sources tell Time’s Robert Baer:



“There’s been virtually no reliable information coming out of Tripoli, but a source close to the Gaddafi regime I did manage to get hold of told me the already terrible situation in Libya will get much worse. Among other things, Gaddafi has ordered security services to start sabotaging oil facilities. They will start by blowing up several oil pipelines, cutting off flow to Mediterranean ports. The sabotage, according to the insider, is meant to serve as a message to Libya’s rebellious tribes: It’s either me or chaos.”

Oil has been spiking on fears of a Libyan disruption. Already today the country declared force majeur, effectively cancelling oil contracts.

Libya produces 1.9 million barrels of oil per day.

