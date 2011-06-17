PHOTOS: The Ancient Roman City Where Qadaffi May Be Hiding Weapons

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

NATO Officials fear that Qadaffi may be hiding weapons in Leptis Magnis, an ancient Roman city in Libya, according to The Washington Post. Leptis Magnis, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is the most important archaeological site in all of LibyaQadaffi could be hiding the weapons here in hope NATO would not bomb since it is such an important site. But, NATO officials say the would not rule out bombing the area if it is found to be a military staging ground for Qadaffi and his troops.



Leptis Magnis is located on the Mediterranean Sea, about 81 miles outside of Tripoli.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.