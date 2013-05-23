How Email App Mailbox Turned A Desperate Situation Into A ~ $100 Million Exit 37 Days After It Launched

In January, an email organisation app called Mailbox launched, and it promised to help users reach inbox zero. 30-seven days later, cloud storage company Dropbox acquired it for a reported $100 million.



We sat down with the app’s founder, Gentry Underwood, who told us how he was able to flip the app so quickly and what it is like working for a $4 billion Silicon Valley company, Dropbox.

To summarize:

Gentry Underwood

BUSINESS INSIDER: So did Mailbox really sell for $100 million as was reported?

GENTRY UNDERWOOD: I can’t comment.

BI: Do you feel Mailbox, which is just an app, is really worth $100 million?

GU: I definitely don’t know the answer to that. I can tell you the story of how Mailbox came to be.

BI: Sure. Mailbox wasn’t the first app your team launched, right?

The [parent] company, Orchestra, was started in 2010. I was at IDEO at the time. My co-founder was at Apple. Both of use were focusing on designing collaborative software that helped people work together more effectively.

The thing that actually got us to step out of our career paths and take this leap was seeing that everyone used email as a terrible to-do list. Almost everyone had things they needed to do trapped in their inbox. And there was this general sense of frustration and being overwhelmed.

We launched Orchestra in September 2011 [as a shared to-do list].We raised half-a-million dollars from angel investors. We put it in the app store and it popped.

BI: Why did it pop?

GU: I don’t know how but Jack Dorsey found out about it somehow, and he tweeted that it was “beautiful in both form and function.”

Extremely impressed with the @orchestra app. Beautiful (both form and function). orchestra.com/iPhone — Jack Dorsey (@jack) September 20, 2011

That caused a bit of a trickle out effect. It got a little bit of press, but not much, and then Apple featured it.

BI: Why didn’t Orchestra work?

GU: We found people didn’t stick with the app very long. There was a fairly steep drop-off rate.

We realised the drop-off rates were extremely consistent across other to-do lists. When you first have one, you put all this stuff into them that you need to get done and it feels awesome. But no one ever finishes everything on their list.

The needed to be the original excitement of having a clean piece of paper again. So we came across the idea of a euphoric inbox. We started designing things like snooze buttons in Orchestra. It felt wonderful to just have things staring back at you that you needed to deal with.

BI: And that idea became Mailbox. How did Mailbox take off so quickly?

GU: We launched a video for Mailbox in November/December. Our hope was to put it out a couple weeks ahead of the app in the store, and that would create a little bit of excitement that would help drive early adoption of the app. We had set the goal of 100,000 video views by the time we launched. We actually got 100,000 views in the first four hours. It just exploded.

BI: Why did the video explode?

GU: We had The Verge, TechCrunch and Cool Hunting were the only three we had given the video to. But it spread to other sites very quickly.

With the video itself we set for ourselves the goal of creating an experience for people where they could emotionally feel what it would be like to use the app and to have a different relationship with their email.

The promise of Mailbox was, could we create an experience that didn’t feel like a big mess.

We went and studied how other companies use videos and commercials to describe products. It became very clear that Apple is extremely good at telling an emotional story through the product itself. It creates a direct one-to-one relationship between the emotion and the product being shown.

I think people saw our video and felt what it would be like to have [a good] relationship with email and they said, “I want this.” And I think one of the other things that worked well was the video was available before the app, and so when you have that emotion, you want to do something with it. But you can’t run to go download Mailbox. So you’re almost encouraged to share the video.

BI: What was it like in the office when the video was going viral?

GU: There was a moment in the office where those of use who had worked so hard on the product and video were elated because it was working. It was spreading. And yet there was another half of the room that was turning white as sheets. That was the half that was going to have to scale the service component.

In order to be fast and do things like deliver push messages, Mailbox checks your mail through the cloud and it delivers a cleaned-up version of that email as quickly as possible to the phone. Mail is 30 years old. It’s very slow and clunky.

It’s a massive scaling challenge. This is email. If the app is unreliable, people will stop using it. Reliability is just as important as speed. [Messing that up is] an unforgivable wrong.

BI: You had people wait in a virtual line to download Mailbox, which hadn’t really been done before. There were 538,000 people “in line” at the time of the Dropbox sale. How did you think of that?

This is what the waitlist looked like just after the Dropbox acquisition was announced.

We started looking at what other companies had done pre-launch.

We began to worry how we were going to control for adoption while being this experience that was only through an app. The App Store is on or off. You can either publish or you can’t. And if we were going to publish Mailbox, that meant a lot of people were going to download an app and not be able to use it. So that’s what led to this reservation system idea.

The advice we got repeatedly was, prioritise the experience of people who are using the tool first. Once you can guarantee they’re going to stay up and have a good time, then you can let others on as quickly as possible. But you have to keep that order. Otherwise it will feel like a waste of people’s time.

BI: The virtual line seemed like a marketing hype scheme. But it wasn’t? You really couldn’t handle the demand?

The virtual line was a product of very real forcing functions and some desperate, quick design. We basically didn’t sleep when we launched.

The way we thought about it was, what does Apple do when people are waiting in line? They run around and make sure everyone is ok, they hand out water and doughnuts, and thank people for waiting and encourage them to stick with it.

Around the clock, we tried to stay present on social media thanking people for waiting and trying to keep the thing from turning. It was utterly exhausting. There were 15 of us on staff.

BI: How many people were you letting into the app per day?

GU: The first day we let in a few hundred, maybe a thousand. By the end of the first week it was 10 to 20,000 people per day.

In hindsight it all seems like marketing brilliance. But here we were asking people to trust us with their email. So from a brand perspective, we had to display trustworthiness. And that meant we had to be honest with people about what we knew and what we didn’t. We knew the question on everyone’s mind was, “how long am I going to have to wait for Mailbox?”

We didn’t have a firm answer we could stand behind because we didn’t know how quickly we could scale. All we knew was how many people were in front of you. So we toyed with various ways of showing this. There was no precedent for doing it.

Josh Ellman, a VC at Greylock had the suggestion of showing the people behind you in line as well. It helps to know you’re not the last person in line.

BI: What’s the difference between your less successful app attempts and Mailbox?

GU: A startup exists to find a product-market fit. With Orchestra we found there was hunger for better organisation but the product was not satisfying that. With Mailbox it felt like we opened the goal up to a much wider audience. A lot of people are very frustrated by their experience of mail. So that’s the market if you will, and the product we launched with spoke directly to that pain.

There’s a difference between finding a market and taking a market.

Mailbox itself is very much a minimum viable product. It proves there’s a market here and that a product like this would serve the market. But unless we can scale quickly to other email types besides Gmail and beyond the iPhone, we may be the company that identified the market, but then the big boys might come in and take that market.

BI: Drew Houston famously refused Steve Jobs’ acquisition offer then turned Dropbox into a $4 billion company. It seems like you jumped to sell Mailbox. Why didn’t you say no to Drew, like he did to Jobs?

GU: It was a very difficult decision. We were in a position to raise money through standard VC channels and we could have kept going.

I feel like what we found is a massive market. The question then becomes, how do we grow fast enough? There’s a short amount of time because there are big players. And the hiring environment is tough.

We thought, if we raise a bunch of money in this climate, that solves one problem.

However with Dropbox, here’s this organisation that’s full of very talented engineers and designers. They’re focused on our same set of problems and yet they’ve got all this fire-power that’s already been assembled and brought together. It was a strategic decision.

BI: What is it like working for Dropbox? What’s the culture there?

It’s been a rush. The culture is surprisingly permissive. If Apple can be described as authoritarian, operating on a single plan in an almost militaristic way, Dropbox has been extremely careful about the people they’ve hired and as a result, everyone there is trusted.

Remarkably so. There’s this culture of empowerment and belief that people who work there are smart enough that they don’t need to be micro-managed.

What are some traits that define Drew Houston?

GU: Humility. In spite of all the success the company has had, he carries himself with a lot of humility and he’s never let go of the underlying mission.

When we had been at the company for two weeks, we pulled Drew, Arash [Ferdowsi] and the Head of Engineering into a room and presented all the stuff people were suggesting we do. There was this silence and Drew said, “What are you asking us for? What’s best for Mailbox?” It was a confirmation that designing for the user experience is what drives Dropbox, and that we were going to be empowered to make decisions.

BI: So that moment confirmed you made a good choice getting acquired.

GU: Yah, basically. It’s a bit like dating and then getting married on the second date. It’s like a shotgun wedding sort of thing where you hope that everything that seems like it’s going to be real turns out to be that way.

