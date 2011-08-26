Q&A Site Quora Jumps Into The Location Space

Photo: Apple

Soon, Q&A site Quora will be launching a location feature, TechCrunch reports. When a user posts a question, they can also tag the location on a map. For example, if someone is asking about the Empire State Building, you can tag it on 5th Avenue in Manhattan.

Location integration is one way Quora wants to create a better mobile experience. It will also give users a greater breadth of search results.



